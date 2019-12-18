14 die in truck-van collision near Zapotlanejo, Jalisco

An accident on the Guadalajara-Lagos de Moreno highway near Zapotlanejo, Jalisco, left 14 people dead and 12 seriously injured on Wednesday morning.

Nine people were killed at the scene in the collision between a van and a truck and five more died in hospital.

The accident occurred around 5:00am Wednesday morning when a passenger van collided with a truck hauling wooden beams. The van burst into flames, which ignited the wood.

Two of the most seriously injured were airlifted to a hospital in Guadalajara and the others were taken in ambulances to medical centers in Tapatitlán.

The van was traveling from San Felipe, Guanajuato, to Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit. The driver of the van was among the dead, as were five of the minors on board.

