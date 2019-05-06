A private plane crashed on Sunday in Coahuila, killing all 14 people aboard.

The Bombardier Challenger 601 executive jet was en route from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Monterrey, Nuevo León, with 12 passengers and two crew aboard when it ran into bad weather, according to a preliminary report.

The passengers had been in Las Vegas to attend the Saturday night boxing match between Mexican boxing champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Daniel Jacobs.

Air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft when it was flying over the municipality of Sierra Mojada, 258 kilometers from the city of Monclova.

The plane was located today in the municipality of Monclova.

According to meteorological data, the aircraft traveled through a cumulonimbus cloud, which can produce severe turbulence and hail.

It crashed in a mountainous region of the state during a severe storm.

