15 bags of human remains found in Zapopan, Jalisco

Police in Zapopan, Jalisco have found 15 bags containing human remains on a vacant lot.

Although the Jalisco Forensic Sciences Institute (IJCF) has not finished analyzing the bags’ contents, Zapopan Mayor Pablo Lemus affirmed that they appear to contain the remains of five people.

The discovery occurred around 3:00pm on Tuesday on a lot in Mesa de los Ocotes after police received an anonymous tip.

Police initially found nine bags, but six more were discovered after the search perimeter was widened.

Lemus said it was possible that the victims were murdered elsewhere and their remains taken to Zapopan, since it has many abandoned lots on which to hide bodies.

He requested that personnel of the National Guard and the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) patrol the area.

Zapopan has recently been a hotbed of such gruesome discoveries. In September, officials found 138 bags of human remains in one 200-meter search radius.

In an attempt to expedite the identification of the victims, the organization Por Amor a Ellxs (For Love for Them), comprised of families in search of disappeared relatives, has begun sharing descriptions of visible tattoos on the bodies on its social media accounts.

