15 people dead after series of attacks on bars in Nuevo León

One of the bars attacked on the weekend in Nuevo León.

Extortion by organized crime thought to be the motive

Extortion is believed to have been behind a night of violence Saturday in three municipalities in Nuevo León in which 15 people were killed. Twelve of the victims died in attacks on bars and cantinas.

Ten people were wounded as suspected organized crime gangs launched attacks on six bars.

Three more people were assassinated in the municipalities of Cadereyta and Linares.

The offensive began just before 10:00pm Saturday at a bar in front of the central bus terminal in Monterrey. It was followed almost immediately by another at a bar some 400 meters away.

More attacks followed in Juárez, Monterrey and Apodaca.

State Security Secretary Bernardo González said yesterday the motive for the attacks appeared to be extortion by organized crime. There will be increased state police presence in the city center of Monterrey in response, he said.

González called on municipal governments to continue working together in coordination to combat crime. He said those efforts have paid off in a reduction in homicides. June saw the least number of homicides recorded so far this year.

