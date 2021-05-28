150-meter-long crack closes section of highway in Michoacán

Authorities closed a section of the Siglo 21 highway in Michoacán on Wednesday after discovering a 150-meter-long crack in the road.

The large crack affects both lanes between Santa Casilda and the Cuatro Caminos junction, presenting a risk to all passing traffic.

Civil Protection officials inspected the crack following a request by Autopistas de Michoacán, the agency responsible for the highway.

They decided to close the highway for 10 to 15 days to repair the damage, believed to have been caused by structural problems with a bridge.

Buses and heavy trucks are using the Uruapan-Cuatro Caminos highway as a detour while smaller vehicles can re-enter the highway after the closed section at the Santa Casilda toll booth.

Highway personnel are working to install signage indicating the detours.

Sources: El Universal (sp), El Financiero (sp)