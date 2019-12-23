16 tourism projects worth over US $3 billion under way in Riviera Nayarit

Tourism investment continues to flow into the Riviera Nayarit, a region also known as Mexico’s Pacific Treasure.

Sixteen new hotels, resorts and residential projects are scheduled to be completed on the Nayarit coast between next year and 2025, while two projects were finished last month.

The 268-room Marival Armony resort opened in Punta Mita in November and the 678-room Riu Vallarta resort re-opened after an extensive refurbishment.

The former boasts about 300 meters of beachfront as well as five pools, a convention center, kids’ and teens’ clubs and a gymnasium, among other amenities.

Built in 2006, the Riu now features a new lobby, a revamped pool area and three new restaurants. Existing restaurants and guest rooms at the Nuevo Vallarta resort were given a makeover.

Five projects will conclude in each of 2020 and 2021, while a further seven are expected to be completed between 2022 and 2025.

Those set for completion next year are Aurberge’s 59-suite Susurros Del Corazón resort in Punta Mita; a 325-room Conrad by Hilton resort in Litibú; the 145-villa One & Only residential development in Mandarina; a 92-room resort by Barceló in Nuevo Vallarta; and the 50-room Four Seasons resort in Punta Mita, which is being renovated.

A total of 1,635 new rooms will open in 2021 at the Secrets Resort & Spa in Punta Mita, the Dreams Resort & Spa in the same location, the Ritz Carlton Reserve in Costa Canuva, the Iberostar Grand in Litibú and the Vidanta World Park in Nuevo Vallarta.

A 128-room Rosewood resort will follow in Mandarina in 2022, while a 400-room Westin hotel and a 240-room Ritz Carlton resort will open at Destiladeras beach in 2023. A 250-room Fairmont hotel will also open in Costa Canuva in 2023 and 600 rooms will be added to the Vidanta World Park.

In 2025, a 500-room JW Marriott resort and an Autograph Collection hotel are slated to begin operations at Destiladeras beach.

All told, investment in the projects is about US $3.3 billion, a figure which includes resources provided by the National Tourism Promotion Fund.

“Mexico’s Pacific Treasure is attracting more and more international hotel groups that contribute to its growth in terms of its tourism offerings; we’re glad that investors and developers have the confidence in us to bring in these new premium tourism projects,” said Jesús Carmona, president of the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association and the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“The destination had a very successful 2019 and welcomed more than 2.7 million visitors; Mexico was the main country of origin, followed by the United States, Canada, England and South America,” he added.

“We see this tendency towards growth continuing into 2020. Several well-known hotel brands are ready to present their new properties in the destination, and others are scheduling openings within the next five years.”

Source: Periódico Express (sp), Vallarta Lifestyles (en) Travel Week (en)