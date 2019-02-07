17-year-old enters postgraduate program at Harvard University

A student who became the world’s youngest psychologist at the age of 13 is now off to Harvard University, the first Mexican minor to be admitted to a postgraduate program and also the youngest in 100 years.

At the age of 10, Dafne Almazán Anaya, now 17, began an undergraduate degree in psychology at the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM), where she graduated after three years of study.

At Harvard, Almazán will study for a master’s degree in mathematics for teaching.

“My plan is to design and work with models for teaching mathematics to gifted children, which is one of the focuses of the degree,” the young genius revealed in a statement.

She added that she plans to graduate from the Harvard program in one year, which at 18 would see her join the ranks of a select handful of others in the history of the prestigious institution.

Almazán has been a speaker at several national and international professional conferences, including the World Council for Gifted and Talented Children and the American Education Research Association.

She has two professional certificates from Harvard centering on gifted education. In 2016 Almazán was named one of Forbes 50 Most Powerful Women in Mexico, and last year she received Mexico City’s Youth Award.

She was also part of the first generation of the CEDAT intellectual potential program, one of Latin America’s most important centers for the identification of gifted children.

Almazán is fluent in four languages and in her free time has practiced ballet, gymnastics, ice skating, taekwondo and oil painting.

Source: El Financiero (sp)