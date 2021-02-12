18 bags of human remains discovered in Zapopan, Jalisco

A human limb led police to more human remains in the Guadalajara metropolitan area this week: nearby were 18 garbage bags containing human remains.

Municipal officers on patrol saw the limb and began a search, finding the bags among the weeds in a ravine in Zapopan. The bodies were taken to state forensic officials for analysis.

It was the fourth find of dumped or buried bodies in the greater Guadalajara area in a month: on January 13, police found 17 bags of human remains on two farms in Tlajomulco and a clandestine grave on a farm in another neighborhood in the same municipality.

The discovery of the remains on Thursday closes out a violent week in the metropolitan area that saw the shooting deaths of 10 people in three separate incidents in San Pedro Tlaquepaque, Zapopan and Guadalajara.

In addition, police on Thursday located a body wrapped in a tarp in the city of Tonalá, also part of the metropolitan area. Social media users speculated that the body was that of the man kidnapped from a Zapopan restaurant on Monday. However, police denied those rumors and said the body had had yet to be identified.

Sources: Animal Político (sp), El Financiero (sp)