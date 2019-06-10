180 wineries expected for San Luis Potosí wine festival

The ninth edition of the International Wine Festival in San Luis Potosí promises to bring dozens of wine varieties close to the eager palates of wine enthusiasts.

Organizing committee president Alejandro Espinosa Abaroa says the fair expects to receive more than 5,000 visitors and see an economic spillover of between 4 million and 5 million pesos (US $208,000-$260,000) during its two-day run June 14 to 15 in the city’s Center for the Arts.

The event will host 500 wine labels from 180 different wineries from all over the world, including Spain, Argentina, Uruguay, France, Italy, South Africa, the United States and Chile, as well as many Mexican wineries, which will make up 40% of the total.

The festival has come of age in nine years; the first edition of the fair was attended by only 30 wineries.

In addition to wine tastings from 3:00-11:00pm on Friday and from 1:00pm-8:30pm on Saturday and wine and sommelier competitions, the festival will also feature a wide array of music, including a flamenco show with music and dancing, French folk music, Mexican rock and a DJ.

Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to sample local craft beer and local and national gastronomy. This year, chefs from the state of Michoacán were invited to showcase their regional cuisine.

“We try to raise awareness that this is not just a festival for [the state of] San Luis Potosí, but rather for the whole country. In nine years, we have had no mishaps. [This year] the Institute for Innovation and Gastronomy will hold a forum for students as well as a gastronomy competition, whose theme will be ‘the flavors of Mexico,’” Espinosa said.

He said visitors are expected from all over Mexico and that the city’s hotels have already filled up. A large number of international visitors is also anticipated.

“This is the most important wine event in all of Mexico. This year we are going to have visitors from Portugal, Argentina, Uruguay, France, Spain and Italy, and many other wine-producing countries around the world.”

Source: El Universal (sp), El Exprés (sp)