19 killed in clash between crime gangs in Chihuahua

At least 19 men died Friday evening in a clash between two criminal gangs in Madera, Chihuahua.

A survivor told police that about 20 members of the Gente Nueva del Jaguar were traveling in a convoy between the communities of Chuhuichupa and La Norteña when they were ambushed by 40 members of La Línea.

The Gente Nueva are linked to the Sinaloa Cartel and La Línea to the Juárez Cartel. The two are fighting for control of drug trafficking routes in the mountainous region near the Sonora border.

Military personnel and state police found two vehicles peppered with bullet holes, 18 firearms and two hand grenades at the scene.

Source: El Financiero (sp)