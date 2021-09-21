2 albinos found among turtles born in Los Cabos

A dole of 109 turtles was born Sunday in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, but two of the newborns particularly stood out.

They were albinos, and will be easy to recognize among their 108 siblings. “They are a rarity among their sisters,” wrote Carlos Villalobos, the head of the Network to Protect Sea Turtles in Los Cabos.

Graciela Tiburcio, from the same animal conservation group, said the two albinos were healthy and were released into the ocean together with the other baby turtles.

Tiburcio said the two albinos are not as miraculous as they might appear. “Albinism is not uncommon in the animal kingdom. In the case of sea turtles, some cases of albinism can be observed during the season during nest cleanings. What makes this case unique and exceptional is that the turtles appear to be in perfect health,” she added.

In recent years, work has increased among conservationists to protect sea turtles, by protecting their nests from human disturbance. Once born, the turtles are released into the sea with the purpose of promoting their reproduction since some species are in danger of extinction.

Los Cabos is one area where conservationists work to protect turtles. One of their methods sees locals and tourists invited to release the newborn turtles into the sea.

With reports from El Sudcaliforniano and BCS Noticias