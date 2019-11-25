2 arrested for killing 4-year-old because he wouldn’t stop crying

A mother and her boyfriend of Villagrán, Guanajuato, were arrested and charged with murder after they beat her four-year-old son to death because he would not stop crying.

The public prosecutor brought murder charges against the two, identified only as Nidia N. and Omar N., for the killing of the former’s son in the early morning hours of November 17. Both are being held in preventive custody.

Police said the couple beat the child repeatedly after he began to cry. The crying stopped but only because he was dead. Paramedics said the child suffered chest and head trauma.

Source: El Universal (sp)