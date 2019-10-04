2 dead after attack on funeral in San Miguel de Allende

An attack on a funeral procession in San Miguel de Allende left two people dead and five wounded on Thursday.

The funeral was leaving the San Felipe Neri church en route to a cemetery when gunshots were heard. Witnesses said two armed men on foot, who appeared to be waiting for the procession, shot directly at the occupants of a truck that was traveling in it, killing two.

After confirming the two deaths, paramedics rushed the five wounded to a local hospital, where they have been reported in stable condition.

Traffic cameras recorded a red Toyota pickup truck fleeing the scene, according to a press release from the San Miguel de Allende municipal government.

The cobblestone streets, colonial buildings, baroque churches and fine dining of San Miguel de Allende have made it a popular tourist destination, as well as home to a large community of expatriates.

The state of Guanajuato is also one of Mexico’s biggest industrial centers, with large factories for global manufacturers of automobiles, airplanes and other heavy industries.

These activities and the presence of vital energy infrastructure have attracted criminal organizations like the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel. In addition to drug trafficking, the organizations also engage in extortion, kidnapping and fuel theft.

The motive for the attack on the funeral procession is unknown.

Authorities opened 2,965 homicide investigations in the first nine months of the year in Guanajuato, which continues to lead the country in homicide numbers.

Sources: El Universal (sp), Sin Embargo (sp)