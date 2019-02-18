News
Firefighters at the scene of the tanker truck-train crash. Firefighters at the scene of the tanker truck-train crash.

2 dead after train collides with tanker truck carrying gasoline

Race against train believed to have caused the accident

Monday, February 18, 2019

At least two people are dead and four injured after a tanker truck carrying gasoline was struck by a freight train in Aguascalientes this morning.

According to initial reports, the truck was attempting to beat the train to a crossing in the community of Coyotes, to the south of the city of Aguascalientes.

The driver of the tanker and a passenger died trapped in the truck’s cab after the vehicle exploded and caught fire.

Source: Reforma (sp)

