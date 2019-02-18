2 dead after train collides with tanker truck carrying gasoline

At least two people are dead and four injured after a tanker truck carrying gasoline was struck by a freight train in Aguascalientes this morning.

According to initial reports, the truck was attempting to beat the train to a crossing in the community of Coyotes, to the south of the city of Aguascalientes.

The driver of the tanker and a passenger died trapped in the truck’s cab after the vehicle exploded and caught fire.

Source: Reforma (sp)