2 high-profile cases of domestic violence in México state

As emergency calls related to domestic violence surge, two high-profile cases have been reported in México state.

Horacio Enrique Jiménez López, a former state deputy and senior official with the city of Naucalpan de Juárez, was arrested for allegedly beating his wife and kidnapping her on Thursday.

Jiménez, 58, was arrested after a call was placed to police about a man beating a woman inside an SUV.

Also yesterday, and also in Naucalpan, after a video of notary public Horacio Aguilar Álvarez de Alba mistreating his wife went viral, Aguilar issued a public apology on his Twitter account, pleading for forgiveness from his wife, the governor and society in general.

Aguilar is an ordained deacon in the Catholic Church and had been previously accused of attempted rape by 10 alleged victims.

The video shows Aguilar and his wife fighting outside their home as the man struggles to force his wife to give up a set of keys.

“I am not going to give them to you: it is my house and you cannot throw me out,” the woman says. Later he pulls on the waistband of her pants. “You’re hurting me,” she yells as a man films the incident on his cell phone.

“I take this opportunity to offer a sincere apology to the wronged person, both personally and as a member of the Mexican army,” Aguilar wrote in his apology. “If the facts are put to the consideration of the competent authorities, I will submit to any fair resolutions that they may issue.”

Emergency calls due to domestic violence are way up in Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic, spiking to 400,000 911 calls in April alone.

