Thursday, December 28, 2023
News
News

2 more minor earthquakes felt in Mexico City

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
There have been nine micro-quakes with epicenters in Mexico City this month. (UNAM/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico City experienced two micro-earthquakes in the early hours of Thursday after a month of higher-than-usual seismic activity in the capital. 

According to the National Seismological Service (SSN), the first quake occurred at 3:33 a.m. in northeastern Magdalena Contreras, with a magnitude of 2.0. The second was felt at 3:49 a.m. in southern Álvaro Obregón, with a magnitude of 1.7. A brief 1.7-quake was also recorded at around the same hour on Tuesday, Dec. 26. The movements were perceptible but slight, and no damage has been reported.

Last night’s micro-quakes (marked with a green dot) originated in the same area of Mexico City where most of this year’s micro-quakes have occurred. (ssn.unam.mx)

Mexico City has experienced an unusual number of micro-earthquakes during this month. On Dec. 12, eight micro-quakes were recorded in the west of the city, the strongest of which caused minor damage to buildings. Two days later, two micro-quakes of 3.2 and 2.4 magnitude hit Álvaro Obregón. The former was the strongest felt in Mexico City this year.

These minor seismic events are very common and not typically a cause for concern. The SSN has registered 81 micro-quakes in the capital this year, including a succession of small quakes in May and a 3-magnitude quake in San Antonio Tecómitl, one of the borough of Milpa Alta’s 12 towns, in July.

The increased seismic activity in Mexico City in December has sparked rumors that the quakes could be caused by human activity, such as water extraction. However, experts consider this unlikely, as these human activities are limited to a few hundred meters’ depth, whereas micro-quakes originate at a depth of 3 to 5 kilometers and large quakes start even deeper underground.

Rather, seismologist Víctor Manuel Cruz of the Institute of Geophysics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) told the newspaper El Universal, the recent seismic activity is likely due to small ruptures in the tectonic plates below Mexico City caused by larger past events, such as the 2017 Puebla earthquake.

Although these small quakes are not considered cause for concern, residents should remember that, in the event of a larger earthquake, it is important to stay calm, keep away from windows or objects that may fall and follow recommendations from local authorities. 

With reports from El Universal and Sin Embargo

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

The sweet Rosca de Reyes, a flavorful dive into Mexican traditions

Sandra Gancz Kahan - 0
Learn everything about the Rosca de Reyes, from its cultural significance to regional variations. Will you find the baby Jesus this year?

López Obrador says ‘important agreements’ reached with US on migrants

MND Staff - 0
A meeting with a high-level delegation of officials including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was held in Mexico City on Wednesday.

Rescuing axolotls in Mexico: Meet Jesús Correa Rangel

Ana Paula De la Torre - 0
The endemic axolotl species of Mexico currently survive in the wild in Xochimilco, but they are endangered.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC