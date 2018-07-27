2-year-old girl dies from dehydration in Los Mochis, Sinaloa

News

The scene of two-year-old's death from dehydration.

The child had spent two hours inside a vehicle

The extreme heat being experienced across much of Mexico has claimed another life.

A two-year-old girl died from dehydration after spending two hours inside a sport-utility vehicle in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

Municipal officials in Ahome have established that the child was playing outside the family home in the Cañaveral residential area, and was in the care of a grandparent.

When the family realized she was missing they called police. Officers found the youngster unconscious inside a vehicle on the property and took her to a clinic, but they were too late.

A doctor said she died of cardiac arrest brought on by dehydration.

Authorities in Sinaloa have declared an extraordinary emergency in 13 municipalities, including Ahome, where the two-year-old died. The other municipalities are Angostura, Guasave, Navolato, Culiacán, Elota, San Ignacio, Mazatlán, Rosario, Escuinapa, Choix, El Fuerte and Badiraguato.

The heat is forecast to continue today in 25 states, where temperatures will exceed 35 C. Parts of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila and Hidalgo will see temperatures higher than 45.

Seven people have died either from heat stroke or heat exhaustion this week in Baja California.

