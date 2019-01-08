2-year-old believed kidnapped in Tulum rescued at Cancún airport

A two-year-old Spanish girl was rescued in Cancún International Airport after her nanny attempted to run off with her to Istanbul, Turkey.

The Federal Police said the girl, identified only as M. K., was taken by her caregiver from a water park in Tulum where she was spending time with her mother.

After a missing person report was issued, police at the Cancún airport, 130 kilometers away, identified the girl and apprehended the nanny.

The woman, identified only as E.R. and being Phillipino, had two plane tickets that revealed her destination.

Early reports said the child had been kidnapped but in fact she was in the middle of a family conflict.

The Quintana Roo Public Security Secretariat said the girl’s mother had filed a formal complaint for bodily injury against her partner and the father of the girl, a man of Turkish origin.

The minor had not been the victim of a kidnapping but instead the alleged “illegal removal of a minor,” because the nanny attempted to take the girl out of the country without the permission of a parent.

The girl was returned safe and sound to her mother in Tulum, while her nanny was held in custody.

Source: El Universal (sp), ABC (sp)