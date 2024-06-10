Mexico’s official 2024-25 school calendar is announced

Got kids in school in Mexico? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024-25 school calendar for Mexico, published Monday by the Public Education Ministry (SEP).

The calendar applies to all public preschools, primary schools and middle schools as well as private schools that are incorporated into Mexico’s National Education System.

When does the new school year start?

Mexico’s 2024-25 school year will commence on Monday August 26.

The last day of the current school year is Tuesday July 16, meaning that students returning to preschool, primary school or middle school will have just under six weeks of summer vacation.

When does the 2024-25 school year end?

The last day of school of the upcoming school year is Wednesday July 16, 2025.

When do the end-of-year holidays start and end?

The first day of the vacation period will be Thursday Dec. 19 and the last day will be Wednesday Jan. 8, 2025, meaning that students will have three weeks off school.

Their first day back will be Thursday Jan. 9.

When do the Easter holidays start and end?

Students will have two full weeks off school between Monday April 14 and Friday April 25.

The last school day before the break is Friday April 11. The first day back is Monday April 28.

How many puentes (long weekends) are there?

Students will have a total of 12 long weekends during the 2024-25 school year. Some are the result of public holidays, while others are the product of monthly school meetings, held on the final Friday of most months.

The 12 puentes including two megapuentes (four and five-day weekends) are listed below.

Saturday Sept. 14 to Monday Sept. 16 due to Mexico’s Independence Day (Sept. 16).

Friday Sept. 27 to Sunday Sept. 29 due to school meetings.

Friday Oct. 25 to Sunday Oct. 27 due to school meetings.

Saturday Nov. 16 to Monday Nov. 18 due to Revolution Day (Nov. 20).

Friday Nov. 29 to Sunday Dec. 1 due to school meetings.

Friday January 31 to Monday February 3 due to school meetings and Constitution Day (Feb. 5).

Friday Feb. 28 to Sunday March 2 due to school meetings.

Saturday March 15 to Monday March 17 due to the anniversary of the birth of Benito Juárez (March 21).

Friday March 28 to Sunday March 30 due to school meetings.

Thursday May 1 to Monday May 5 due to International Workers Day (May 1) and commemoration of the Battle of Puebla (May 5).

Friday May 30 to Sunday June 1 due to school meetings.

Friday June 27 to Sunday June 29 due to school meetings.

Students — and teachers — will have another day off on Wednesday May 15, 2025, for Teachers Day.

How many days will students attend school?

Students will have a total of 190 days of classes during the 2024-25 school year, the SEP said.

