Happy 2024! A new calendar year commenced at 12 a.m. on Monday, and the world over celebrated with a tradition we can all agree on: fireworks!

Jazzy and jovial was the night in Mexico, where New Years celebrations sparkled bright, especially in places like Acapulco, which sent the message that it’s back on its feet into the sky.

See how cities across Mexico gave 2024 “la bienvenida!”

Acapulco

New Year’s Eve was a festive turning point for the city of Acapulco, which on Oct. 25 was devastated by the strongest Pacific hurricane to ever hit Mexico.

On Dec. 31, tourists and locals gathered for the annual Fireworks Gala, which felt all the more triumphant on the other side of tragedy.

Mexico City

The capital closed out 2023 to a symphony of salsa music performed by the legendary Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta. A collective countdown to midnight was followed by a fireworks show over Reforma.

The concert resumed and at around 12:30 a.m., Blades treated captivated capitalinos to his classic hit, “Pedro Navaja.”

North of Mexico City, the first baby born in 2024 in Mexico was delivered at Tlalnepantla’s Hospital de Gineco Obstetricia con Medicina Familiar No. 60 at midnight sharp!

Puerto Vallarta

The Pacific city of Puerto Vallarta celebrated the arrival of 2024 with its annual fireworks display over the port.

Así recibimos el Año Nuevo en el malecón de Puerto Vallarta. 🎊 pic.twitter.com/x2qq9dqg2E — Patty Talavera ॐ (@patriciatalaver) January 2, 2024

Guadalajara

Downtown Guadalajara looked particularly picturesque on the final eve of 2023, which concluded 20 days of year-end festivities in the city’s historic center.

San Miguel de Allende

The center of San Miguel was alight in fireworks and fanfare on the last day of its “best year ever,” according to newspaper La Jornada. 2023 was a year of awards and record-breaking tourism for Mexico’s “crown jewel,” generating a whopping $6.8 billion pesos (US $400 million) in economic revenue for the town.

Morelia

The animals of Morelia’s zoo got to play with piñatas on the first day of 2024! Instead of candy, these piñatas were filled with meat and other species-appropriate goodies.

Así recibieron el Año Nuevo 2024 los habitantes del Zoológico de Morelia, con piñatas elaboradas con materiales que no les causan ningún daño; en su interior se incorporaron porciones de su dieta. pic.twitter.com/KwpGTqr8gw — MoreliActiva (@Moreliactiva) January 1, 2024

Manzanillo

On the Colima coast, the seaside town of Manzanillo put on a pretty fireworks show from the bay.

Veracruz

All-nighters and early-risers in Boca del Río admired the first rays of 2024 at 6:58 a.m.

Cancún

Early on Monday, thrill-chasers in Cancún took a dunk in the ocean in traditional polar plunge fashion.

Chiapas

On Jan. 1 in Chiapas, members of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) celebrated the 30th anniversary of their armed uprising against the Mexican government in 1994.