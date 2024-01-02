Tuesday, January 2, 2024
2024 is here! Mexico celebrates the new year

GDL fireworks
Mexico rung in 2024 with its usual color and spectacle, from Acapulco to Guadalajara. (Enrique Alfaro/X)

Happy 2024! A new calendar year commenced at 12 a.m. on Monday, and the world over celebrated with a tradition we can all agree on: fireworks!

Jazzy and jovial was the night in Mexico, where New Years celebrations sparkled bright, especially in places like Acapulco, which sent the message that it’s back on its feet into the sky.

The message "Acapulco is on its feet" in the sky
As part of the new year’s eve festivities, drones displayed the message “Acapulco is on its feet” in the sky over the bay. (Sectur Guerrero/X)

See how cities across Mexico gave 2024 “la bienvenida!”

Acapulco

New Year’s Eve was a festive turning point for the city of Acapulco, which on Oct. 25  was devastated by the strongest Pacific hurricane to ever hit Mexico.

On Dec. 31, tourists and locals gathered for the annual Fireworks Gala, which felt all the more triumphant on the other side of tragedy.

Acapulco bay fireworks for New Year's Eve
The fireworks display in Acapulco was a colorful start to the year for the battered Pacific port city. (Sectur Guerrero/X)

Mexico City

The capital closed out 2023 to a symphony of salsa music performed by the legendary Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta. A collective countdown to midnight was followed by a fireworks show over Reforma.

The concert resumed and at around 12:30 a.m., Blades treated captivated capitalinos to his classic hit, “Pedro Navaja.”

North of Mexico City, the first baby born in 2024 in Mexico was delivered at Tlalnepantla’s Hospital de Gineco Obstetricia con Medicina Familiar No. 60 at midnight sharp!

 

Puerto Vallarta

The Pacific city of Puerto Vallarta celebrated the arrival of 2024 with its annual fireworks display over the port

Guadalajara

Downtown Guadalajara looked particularly picturesque on the final eve of 2023, which concluded 20 days of year-end festivities in the city’s historic center. 

Celebrations in the Jalisco capital are always riotous and 2024 was no different. (Enrique Alfaro/X) 

San Miguel de Allende

The center of San Miguel was alight in fireworks and fanfare on the last day of its “best year ever,” according to newspaper La Jornada. 2023 was a year of awards and record-breaking tourism for Mexico’s “crown jewel,” generating a whopping $6.8 billion pesos (US $400 million) in economic revenue for the town.

San Miguel new year
Mexico’s “crown jewel” was suitably picturesque as the clock ticked over to midnight. (Travis Bembenek)

Morelia

The animals of Morelia’s zoo got to play with piñatas on the first day of 2024! Instead of candy, these piñatas were filled with meat and other species-appropriate goodies. 

Manzanillo

On the Colima coast, the seaside town of Manzanillo put on a pretty fireworks show from the bay.

Colima fireworks
State capital Manzanillo lit up Colima with a dazzling firework display. (AFmedios/X)

Veracruz

All-nighters and early-risers in Boca del Río admired the first rays of 2024 at 6:58 a.m.

Veracruz new year
Families gathered on the Veracruz coast to enjoy one of Mexico’s calmer New Year’s traditions. (Victoria Razo/Cuartoscuro)

Cancún

Early on Monday, thrill-chasers in Cancún took a dunk in the ocean in traditional polar plunge fashion.

Cancun swimmers
Swimmers in the resort city of Cancún took a midwinter dip to mark the occasion. (Elizabeth Ruiz/Cuartoscuro)

Chiapas

On Jan. 1 in Chiapas, members of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) celebrated the 30th anniversary of their armed uprising against the Mexican government in 1994.

Jan. 1 marked 30 years since the Zapatista uprising in Chiapas. (Isabel Mateos/Cuaroscuro)

