25 people rescued after being reported kidnapped in Cancún

At least 25 people who were kidnapped on Tuesday night from a call center in Cancún have been rescued and are in good health, according to Quintana Roo Public Security Secretary Alberto Capella.

Capella had previously reported the disappearance of 22 people at the call center, located at 39 Avenida Santa Fe in Supermanzana 524, noting that it had been preceded by an “unusual movement of people in a business,” and that it had taken place “without violence or use of firearms.”

According to witnesses who spoke to the media, a group of at least four armed people arrived at the building shortly after 10:00pm and forced a group of people from inside the building to leave aboard two vehicles.

They allegedly stole three cars and a motorcycle from the company, which sells vacation homes by phone.

There were 15 young people and three women among those who were kidnapped.

According to tweets from the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office, the first lines of investigation were about a disagreement between the two partners of the company over payment and labor conditions.

Capella said that his office will release more information about the case shortly.

Before the victims were rescued, President López Obrador acknowledged the event in his morning press conference, but would not call it a kidnapping.

“We still can’t talk about kidnapping,” he said. “It’s about two gangs, two groups who have some kind of activity that’s in dispute, so we’re not treating it as a kidnapping in the general sense, but rather as a conflict between two groups.”

