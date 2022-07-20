25,000 expected to attend Guadalajara Talent Land

News

A massive, five-day technology and business conference called “Talent Land 2022” opened Wednesday in Guadalajara with expectations that 25,000 people will attend in person with another 2 million participating virtually from all corners of the globe.

The confab is taking place at the Expo Guadalajara conference center, marking the venue’s first in-person gathering since 2019 due to the pandemic. To get an idea of how popular this event is, one only needs to know that standard tickets are completely sold out — at a cost of 3,900 pesos (US $190) each.

As of Wednesday morning, the website listed digital tickets still available for US $99 and in-person VIP passes for 6,800 pesos (US $332). Information about the event is presented in either English or Spanish at www.talent-land.mx.

Before it wraps up on Sunday, the conference will have addressed a multitude of technology and business topics over more than 1,000 hours. There will be talks, workshops, challenges and competitions, along with approximately 500 speakers.

However, because of the pandemic, organizers are not allowing this year’s attendees to sleep at the event at night or take naps onsite, which had been allowed in the past to encourage a maximum level of creativity.

The event is made up of seven distinct “lands,” including two new ones this year.

In “Blockchain Land,” the theme is rebuilding the financial world where topics to be addressed will include cryptocurrencies, smart contracts, tokenization and investing.

“Business Land” includes topics related to entrepreneurship, digital transactions, ecofriendly businesses, startups and venture capital.

There will also be “Creative Land” (where the new digital market meets art and creativity), “Developer Land” (everything related to computer development and programming) and “Iron Land” (technology, automation and machinery).

New this year is “Health Land,” where people will learn about innovative and technological solutions in the field of health, and “Metaverse Land,” a space designed for those curious about virtual reality and its impact on social and economic constructs.

Also, participants in a hackathon will devise technological solutions to everyday problems and develop platforms focused on the environment, health or education, and another space will be dedicated to women succeeding in science, technology, business and innovation.

One of the most anticipated speakers at the event will be Katya Echazarreta, who became the first Mexican-born woman to fly into space when she was aboard a craft last month built by Blue Origin, an aerospace company started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Born in Guadalajara and raised in the United States from age 7 onward, the 26-year-old is pursuing her master’s degree in engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

With reports from Informador.MX