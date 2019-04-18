Three members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) who had been active in the Lagos de Moreno region of Jalisco have been sentenced to between 17 and 37 years in jail.

The three criminals operated as hitmen in collaboration with the Familia Michoacana cartel, targeting rival organizations such as the Gulf and Valencia cartels. The three were also known to be involved in a drug trafficking operation that extended to the greater Guadalajara area.

The judge found them guilty of possession of marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of restricted firearms.

Jairo Josué N. was sentenced to 36 years and 11 months in prison and fined 47,782 pesos (US $2,500), while his accomplice, Genaro N.,, got 31 years and must pay a fine of 38,772 pesos.

Eduardo N. will serve 16 years and 11 months and pay a fine of 18,717 pesos.

The three men were arrested in 2011 by army personnel after an anonymous citizen’s report said a group of armed men was traveling in a vehicle between San Julián and San Diego de Alejandría.

Source: Milenio (sp)