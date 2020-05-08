3 sisters, all of whom worked for IMSS, murdered in Coahuila

The Coahuila Ministry of Public Security reports that three sisters who worked for the Social Security Institute (IMSS) were found strangled to death in Torreón on Friday.

According to the authorities, the victims were nurses Cecilia Pérez, 48, and Dora Pérez, 56, and 59-year-old Araceli Pérez who worked as a secretary.

Their decomposing bodies were discovered in the early hours of this morning in a house in the Compresora neighborhood in the western part of the city. The sisters appeared to have been tortured.

The women had their hands and feet in restraints; two were discovered on the first floor of the house, while the third was found in an upstairs bedroom. Their bodies were found by a family member who then called 911.

Autopsy reports are pending and the state Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

IMSS director Zoé Robledo Aburto reached out to offer support to the state’s governor and issued a statement today strongly condemning the murders.

“I condemn the murder of our collaborators, Cecilia, Araceli and Dora in Torreón. I send my sincere condolences to your relatives. We sympathize with the pain that overwhelms them, which we also share,” he wrote on Twitter.

His sentiments were echoed in a formal statement from the health agency: “The IMSS family condemns all kinds of violence against women and any of its members, who during this health emergency give their all to serve and save the lives of Covid-19 patients.”

The International Red Cross (ICRC) and the Mexican Red Cross today expressed their “great concern at the increase in attacks against health personnel and health infrastructure in Mexico. In times of crisis unleashed by the coronavirus, solidarity, humanity and the generosity of all are more necessary than ever,” said a statement from the ICRC, calling for respect and gratitude toward Mexican medical workers.

Across the country nurses, doctors and medical workers have reported dozens of violent attacks, insults and cases of discrimination on the part of the public for the work they are doing to help care for and save the lives of coronavirus patients.

Source: Infobae (sp)