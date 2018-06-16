3 weather systems are bringing rain, stormy weather

News

The numbers indicate heavy rain (1), very heavy rain (2) and intense rain (3). The yellow symbol indicates electrical storms.

Tropical storms are in the north and the Pacific and a potential storm is in the Gulf of Mexico

Three weather systems will bring rain to much of the country today, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

Hurricane Bud was downgraded to a tropical storm Wednesday but the SMN said it could still bring strong to severe storms to the north of the country with wind gusts of 45 to 55 kilometers per hour and one to three-meter swells on the coasts of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora and Sinaloa.

In central and southern Mexico, Tropical Storm Carlotta is also producing strong winds and heavy rain.

The stormed formed in the Pacific Ocean near Acapulco, Guerrero, yesterday and is forecast to move inland late today or early tomorrow. A tropical storm warning is in effect between Acapulco and Lagunas de Chacahua, Oaxaca.

Wind gusts of 45 to 55 kilometers per hour are expected along with swells of one to three meters on the coasts of Guerrero and Oaxaca, the SMN said.

The United States National Hurricane Center said Carlotta would produce 75 to 150 millimeters of rainfall along the Guerrero and southwestern Oaxaca coasts, including the city of Acapulco, with isolated higher amounts of 250 millimeters possible.

It also said the rains are likely to produce life-threatening flash floods and mud slides, especially in areas of higher terrain.

Stormy weather is also forecast for Michoacán, Chiapas, Puebla and Veracruz.

The SMN said that a third tropical storm system will affect the Yucatán Peninsula and also bring heavy rains.

The system is currently located off the northern coast of Quintana Roo and there is a 10% chance that it could develop into a hurricane.

It will cause severe storms with torrential rains in the states of Quintana Roo and Yucatán and strong storms with heavy rain in Campeche and Tabasco, the SMN said.

The rainfall expected today will add to what has already been a wet week in much of Mexico.

A strong storm struck Guadalajara, Jalisco, Sunday producing flash flooding that affected several parts of the city, including the light rail system from which scores of people had to be rescued, while heavy rains in Guanajuato Wednesday turned streets in the capital into raging rivers after a dam burst its banks.

In Sinaloa, Hurricane Bud caused flooding, toppled trees, closed the ports of Topolobampo and Mazatlán, tore a roof off a building and forced at least 14 people to evacuate their homes.

In neighboring Sonora, the ports of Yavaros, Guaymas, Bahía de Kino, Puerto Libertad and Puerto Peñasco were also closed.

Steady rain has also fallen over the past three days in Mexico City, causing flooding in several parts of the city and shutting down five subway stations in the east of the city Thursday.

Source: El Universal (sp)