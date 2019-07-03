A three-year-old girl was the victim of a dog attack yesterday in Aguascalientes.

A man had taken his eight-month-old Rottweiler for a walk without a leash in the Bajío de las Palmas neighborhood of the state capital when it attacked and bit the girl, who was playing outside her home.

The owner himself also suffered minor bites on his hands as he attempted to free the girl’s leg from the animal’s jaw.

The girl was then to an IMSS hospital for treatment.

Municipal police officers detained the man and secured the dog.

Source: El Heraldo (sp), El Universal (sp)