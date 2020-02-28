Armored Cadillac, BMW hybrid among 325 lots at next government auction

An armored Cadillac, a luxury home in Cancún and a US $7,600 Rolex watch are among the items going to the highest bidder at the government’s eighth auction of confiscated goods to be held the second Sunday in March.

The director of the Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People, Ricardo Rodríguez Vargas, announced that the next in the government’s series of auctions, meant to generate funds for poor communities, will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 8 at the Los Pinos Cultural Center in Mexico City’s Chapultepec Park.

He said the goods up for sale are valued at 66 million pesos (US $3.3 million).

“I’m inviting people to participate in our eighth socially focused auction, the first of 2020. In 2019 we had enough success to move on to the next level,” Rodríguez said at the president’s Friday morning press conference.

In total, the auction will present 325 lots for bidding, including nine pieces of real estate, 24 luxury vehicles, 157 pieces of jewelry, 132 non-luxury vehicles and three airplanes.

Rodríguez said that a BMW hybrid on the auction block “is a very luxurious vehicle and [buyers] will find a much higher price on the regular market.”

“All of the vehicles are priced at extremely competitive rates. It’s a great opportunity because they are very competitive prices,” he said.

Among the jewelry, he highlighted three Rolex watches, one of which is a woman’s watch for which the bidding will begin at 151,000 pesos. He claimed that they are part of a “difficult to find” collection.

He said that many jewelry lots have very accessible prices, noting a lot of four rings priced at 5,000 pesos (US $251) and saying it was a good gift for anyone looking to “get in good with their girlfriend [or] wife.”

The nine real estate lots include properties located in Cancún, Cuernavaca, Jalisco, Tijuana and Monterrey. The house in Cancún has a pool and a dock for a medium-sized yacht.

“One house in Cuernavaca, just an hour from Mexico City, is in a luxurious neighborhood called El Limonero,” he added.

“This is a diverse, versatile auction. As you all know, the profits are destined for the poorest municipalities in the country, sports scholarships, cultural programs. The last auction went to buy instruments for musicians in Oaxaca and in 2020 we want to surpass the goal we had for 2019.”

