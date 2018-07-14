4 beaches lose White Flag designation, 2 others join the list

News

The certification is awarded in recognition of high standards of cleanliness and water quality

Four Mexican beaches lost their White Flag certification this year, while two were awarded the designation for the first time.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) said that Lengüeta Arenosa in Ensenada, Baja California, the beach at the Excellence Group resort on Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, and the Costa Capomo and Borrego beaches — both in Nayarit — were all stripped of the certification that is awarded to beaches in recognition of their high standards of cleanliness and water quality.

Meanwhile, Isla Las Ánimas — an island in the Gulf of California also known as El Maviri — and tourist hotspot Cancún, Quintana Roo, were added to the White Flag certification list that is reviewed every two years.

In total, there are 36 White Flag beaches across nine of the 17 Mexican states that have Pacific Ocean, Gulf of California, Gulf of Mexico or Caribbean Sea coastlines.

The small Pacific coast state of Nayarit has the highest number of White Flag beaches, with 10.

Federal Environment Secretary Rafael Pacchiano said earlier this month that the number of beaches with White Flag certification has increased by 72% over the past six years due to clean-up and conservation work carried out by federal, state and municipal authorities in conjunction with citizens’ groups. A further 22 Mexican beaches have been designated as “sustainable clean beaches.”

Source: El Universal (sp)