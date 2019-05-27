4 dead, 14 injured after truck slams into vehicles in Mexico City

Four people were killed and 14 injured after an accident involving a semi-trailer and more than a dozen other vehicles in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

According to Mexico City police, the accident happened around noon Sunday when officers tried to stop a semi-trailer that had collided with another vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

The semi led the police on a short chase and after ramming a police car the 29-year-old driver lost control of the truck and hit 11 other vehicles before crashing into a house and coming to a halt.

Police later verified that the semi-trailer had been reported stolen.

Four people lost their lives in the crash, including two minors. Of the 14 injured, at least one had suffered a bullet wound. Transit police closed off the area to help emergency services.

Two people with serious injuries were flown to hospitals by helicopter, including one police officer. The other man, who was showing symptoms of traumatic brain injury, was flown to another hospital for specialized care.

The driver of the semi has been placed under arrest and faces a charge of vehicular homicide.

Source: Milenio (sp), Proceso (sp)