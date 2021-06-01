4 Mexican wines among gold medal winners at Spanish competition

Four Mexican wines have triumphed at a Spanish wine competition, taking home gold medals.

Producers from Guanajuato, Querétaro and Baja California were on the list of 32 gold-medal winners, which excelled among 1,692 entries.

Bacchus Wines 2021 saw 83 international experts take part in blind tasting sessions, which ended Thursday in Madrid.

From Baja California two Ensenada vineyards were awarded gold medals: a 2017 tempranillo from Finca La Carrodilla and a 2019 chardonnay from Chateau Camou.

From Dolores de Hidalgo, Guanajuato, a 2019 nebbiolo-sangiovese from Tres Raíces vineyard took home the prize, as did the 2019 Tío Neto from Parque Enológico Puerta del Lobo in Querétaro.

Thirteen countries were represented at the competition, which predominantly featured still white and red wines, as well as sparkling wines, rosés, dessert wines and vermouths, among others.

Mexico made news on the international stage in 2019 when two vineyards won grand golds at the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, a wine contest often referred to as the United Nations of Fine Wines.

Source: Gastronomia & Cía (sp)