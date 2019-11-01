400 pilots expected for RC planes event in Coahuila

There will be lots of small planes buzzing around the Laguna region in Coahuila next month at the 2019 Del Norte Fly Fest in Torreón.

The event is expected to bring 400 pilots of radio-controlled (RC) airplanes and 2,500 invited guests.

State tourism undersecretary María Eugenia Villarreal Abisaíd said that the event will be a big economic boost for the city, filling around 800 hotel rooms per night.

“We’re very happy to have this event,” she said. “It’s the second year we’ve done it. It’s a specialized, private event, but we’re looking to open it up to the general public in 2020.”

The Fly Fest will bring RC pilots from Coahuila and 10 other states as well as a special guest from the United States.

Freestyle world champion Jase Dussia from Michigan will participate in the freestyle competition, which will be accompanied by music and judged on the artistic and technical skills the pilots can display in a period of four minutes.

The Fly Fest will take place on November 15-17 in the municipality of Matamoros, part of the Torreón metropolitan area.

