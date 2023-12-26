410-passenger yacht Bonanza resumes tours in Acapulco Bay

The recreational yacht Bonanza resumed offering tours of the area of La Quebrada, Acapulco after being anchored for two months. The 410-passenger Bonanza was the only traditional yacht to survive Hurricane Otis, the Category 5 storm that devastated Acapulco and sank hundreds of boats in the surrounding waters.

The Bonanza gave two tours on Saturday, returning to its daily itinerary of sunset and twilight trips around Acapulco Bay. It will also offer a special tour to celebrate the New Year.

Before departing from the Paseo del Pescador on Saturday, the yacht received the blessing of Father Agustín Arvizon, who blessed the vessel with holy water in an onboard Mass before sending it off with its first passengers.

“This was a very complicated situation due to the damages the vessel suffered, but today, we are [again] at work to serve our visitors during this vacation season,” said Irma Reyes Tinoco, accountant for the Bonanza.

A trip aboard the Bonanza treats tourists to an open bar, onboard entertainment and views of La Quebrada, Acapulco’s emblematic cliffs which serve as the backdrop for the world-class diving performance.

Reyes Tinoco also drew attention to the fact that the boat’s reconstruction was a team effort by its employees and operators, and that it was financed by private investment.

“We had a very difficult time these past two months, but thanks to the provisions provided by the government, we were able to survive,” said employee Juan Carlos Palotzin during the inauguration on Saturday. The Bonanza provides direct employment to 60 people.

Recreational boat tours in Acapulco had already endured a slow recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bonanza was one of only two boat tours still operating before Hurricane Otis made landfall on Oct. 25.

The hurricane sank recreational yacht Acarey with 20 crew members on board, all of whom perished. The magazine Proceso reported that the boat’s owner obliged the crew to remain aboard the Acarey despite knowing that Hurricane Otis had reached Category 5 status.The Bonanza had eight employees on board the night that Hurricane Otis hit Acapulco, but all survived.

Acapulco saw a welcome return of tourists over the Christmas holiday, and is prepared to put on its annual fireworks show on New Year’s Eve.

