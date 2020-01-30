A magnitude 5.1 earthquake triggered the evacuation of buildings in Acapulco, Guerrero, on Wednesday evening.

The quake’s epicenter was 25 kilometers south of the city of Coyuca de Benítez, about 30 kilometers west up the coast from Acapulco.

The same area was struck by a magnitude 5.3 tremor at 12:47am on Thursday and several smaller quakes followed on its heels into the morning.

The Guerrero Civil Protection agency reported that there were no damages or victims from the seismic activity, but dozens of hotels, malls and public offices in Acapulco were evacuated as a precaution.

Guerrero Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores posted on Twitter that his office was in constant communication with the affected municipalities to monitor any impact the earthquake and subsequent tremors may have had.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said that the quake was lightly felt in parts of the city, which prompted authorities to initiate response protocols, but no incidents were reported.

Guerrero has seen 331 earthquakes so far this year, qualifying it as the second most seismically active state in Mexico in 2020 after Oaxaca.

