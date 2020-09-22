5 killed in attack on taco shop in Irapuato, Guanajuato

Two massacres in the last five days have taken the lives of six women and four men, bringing the number of people killed in massacres across Mexico to 330 in at least 47 separate incidents since President López Obrador took office in late 2018.

On Tuesday morning five people were killed and one person was injured in a pre-dawn attack on a group of people celebrating with mariachis at a taquería in Irapuato, Guanajuato. At least one of the victims was a musician.

Minutes before 2 a.m., witnesses told 911 operators they heard several shots near the El Cuñado restaurant after armed subjects opened fire on a group of people inside before fleeing in two vans.

Authorities found the lifeless bodies of four men and one woman a few meters from the taco shop’s entrance next to a parked truck.

One person survived the massacre and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.