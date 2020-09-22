5 killed in attack on taco shop in Irapuato, Guanajuato

Two massacres in the last five days have taken the lives of six women and four men, bringing the number of people killed in massacres across Mexico to 330 in at least 47 separate incidents since President López Obrador took office in late 2018.
On Tuesday morning five people were killed and one person was injured in a pre-dawn attack on a group of people celebrating with mariachis at a taquería in Irapuato, Guanajuato. At least one of the victims was a musician.
Minutes before 2 a.m., witnesses told 911 operators they heard several shots near the El Cuñado restaurant after armed subjects opened fire on a group of people inside before fleeing in two vans.
Authorities found the lifeless bodies of four men and one woman a few meters from the taco shop’s entrance next to a parked truck.
One person survived the massacre and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Just five days earlier, assailants shot and killed five women who were at a wake in Celaya, Guanajuato.
The attack was levied on a private home where a vigil was being held for a man who had been murdered two days earlier. Four people inside the home were injured in the 4 a.m. attack.
Municipal police, the army and the National Guard were dispatched to search the neighborhood for the attackers.
The police came across four suspects who were traveling in a vehicle that matched witnesses’ descriptions and a confrontation followed in the Hacienda Natura neighborhood
“Municipal police were attacked with firearms, so in legitimate defense and to safeguard integrity they repelled the aggression,” authorities said in a statement.
One of the suspects was killed in the exchange of gunfire, and the other three were arrested.
Officers seized a truck with superimposed license plates, firearms, ammunition and tactical and communications equipment.
The attack was similar to one on September 1 in Cuernavaca, Morelos, where 10 people lost their lives and at least 14 were injured when gunmen opened fire at a wake for a 16-year-old boy. No arrests have been made in that attack but warring cartels are suspected.