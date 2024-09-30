Arrests made in murder case of high-ranking Mexico City security official

A total of nine people suspected of taking part in the July murder of a top Mexico City security official have been arrested, according to the Mexico City Security Ministry (SSC CDMX).

Milton Morales Figueroa, director of the strategy, tactics and special operations unit of the SSC, was shot to death while he was off duty on July 21 in Coacalco, a municipality just north of Mexico City.

In a Monday morning press statement, the SSC reported that it had carried out a joint operation with México state and Hidalgo state authorities that resulted in the arrests of six suspects over the the past 10 days.

Mexico City Security Minister Pablo Vázquez Camacho posted a message on X announcing that to date, a total of nine suspects have been apprehended for their alleged participation in the “cowardly” assassination, while two others are still being sought in connection with the crime.

Among the six arrested most recently, the authorities identified Jorge Leonel “N”, aka “Leo,” as the alleged shooter.

“Leo” was detained on Sept. 19 in the state of Hidalgo. The SSC says the suspect has a criminal record in Mexico City and was previously jailed in the capital’s Reclusorio Sur prison for larceny. Evidence suggests “Leo” agreed to carry out the hit to pay off a debt, according to the investigation led by the SSC.

The other five suspects arrested this month were identified as Jesús Octavio “N,” (aka “El Pinto”), José Manuel “N” (aka “Manu” or “El 16”), Juan Carlos “N”, Rafael “N” (aka “El Bombón”) and Raúl “N” (aka “Racafa”).

According to the results of the SSC’s investigation, on the morning of July 21, “Leo” met four of the suspects at an auto mechanic’s shop in México state.

“Leo,” Juan Carlos and Jesús Octavio boarded a white Chevrolet Aveo and staked out Morales’ house. They then tailed Morales when he drove away in the company of his wife. Jesús Octavio allegedly supplied “Leo” with the 9 mm pistol and identified the target as he walked from his car to chicken shop.

“Leo” reportedly fired six shots at Morales, hitting him at least twice — once in the head and once in the back — then climbed back in the Chevy Aveo and fled. A 77-year-old man was also injured in the attack.

According to investigators, the co-conspirators dropped “Leo” off in Pachuca, the Hidalgo state capital, where he had been hiding since the murder.

The authorities have yet to identify the mastermind of the homicide, though the working hypothesis is that Morales was killed in retaliation for his success in cracking down on gangs working in the Mexico City metropolitan area.

Morales, responsible for investigating “high-impact” crimes in the capital, was expected to move to a ranking position in the federal government under President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, who will take the oath of office on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old official worked closely with Omar García Harfuch — who will lead the federal security ministry — when the latter headed up the Mexico City Security Ministry from 2018-2023. Morales and García Harfuch first worked together almost 16 years ago when both were employed by the now-defunct Federal Police agency.

With reports from Reforma, Infobae and El Universal