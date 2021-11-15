6 dead after gunmen attack children’s party in Guanajuato

Gunmen attacked a children’s party in Silao, Guanajuato, on Saturday and killed six people in one of two shooting incidents in the state that took the lives of 11 people.

The attackers arrived on motorcycles at about 6 p.m., entered the property and opened fire. Two children and their mother were among the dead; six people were wounded.

When the shooters made their escape, they carried on shooting, targeting a group of people who were at another party and others who were drinking alcoholic beverages on a street corner, the newspaper El Sol de México reported.

Hours later, 113 kilometers southeast in Apaseo el Grande, near Querétaro, gunmen killed three women, one man and a 3-year-old girl.

Guanajuato generally tops the rankings as the state with the highest number of homicides. President López Obrador has previously accused Attorney General Carlos Zamarripa, who has held his post for 12 years, of being responsible for the violence.

With reports from Reforma, El Sol de México and El Universal