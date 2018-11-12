6 women, girls disappear in state of Oaxaca in 10 days

News

The young woman who disappeared in Huajuapan in August.

They were aged from five to 20; four cases were in Oaxaca city

Six women — including three minors — disappeared in the state of Oaxaca in the first 10 days of the month, four of the cases in the greater Oaxaca city area.

The most recent is that of Aisha Shaluanny Ruiz Vázquez, five, who disappeared on Saturday in San José Hidalgo, Santa María Atzompa.

The day before, María Guadalupe Loaeza Alavés, 13, went missing in Villa de Zaachila, while Karina Alejandra Nicolás Lorenzo, 18, was last seen in San Juan Bautista Tuxtepec.

Verónica Melchor Mendoza, 20, disappeared in Zaachila on November 6 and Ana Vanessa Salinas Zárate, 15, disappeared the day before in the coastal municipality of Salina Cruz.

The sixth woman, Berenice Zurita Vázquez, 19, was last seen on November 3 in Santa Lucía del Camino.

An August disappearance of another woman has triggered a demonstration in Huajuapan de León, 170 kilometers northwest of Oaxaca city, in the Mixtec region. Friends and relatives of Joselyn Alejandra Vargas Ortíz, 24, are organizing an event to protest her disappearance on August 28.

Scheduled for next Saturday, the protest will bring attention to accusations that the state Attorney General’s office has disregarded their requests for information about the investigation.

Source: El Universal (sp)