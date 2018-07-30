7 die after 11 passengers thrown from back of pickup in Chihuahua accident

News

The driver fled the scene and has not been identified

Seven young people were killed in the city of Chihuahua early Sunday morning when they were thrown from the back of a pickup truck after the driver lost control.

Five of the passengers, who were aged 18 to 24, died at the scene; the remaining 11 were rushed to hospital in critical condition. Two later died and the other four were in intensive care late yesterday.

Police said evidence shows the Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling at an excessive speed when the driver lost control and struck a retaining wall.

The driver and her boyfriend fled the scene, police said.

The occupants of the truck are believed to have been at a party and were on their way to a private home when the accident occurred at the intersection of Nogales and Venceremos streets.

Source: El Universal (sp)