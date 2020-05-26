7 killed in crime gang violence in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua

A wave of gang violence left seven people dead, including two police officers, in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, on Monday.

The state Public Security Ministry (SSPM) announced that an officer died and his partner was wounded during an attack in an auto repair shop around 10 p.m. yesterday.

“We mourn the death of our colleague Carlos Andrés Ruvalcaba Villegas, victim of a cowardly attack on the part of criminal groups,” said the SSPM in a press release stating that it will provide support to the families of the fallen officers.

The other police death was officer Everardo Sánchez Coronado, who died during a separate attack on the same day.

Authorities found five other bodies in separate points across the city on Monday, all believed to be the results of organized crime.

Meanwhile, in Michoacán, a confrontation between rival criminal groups left a vehicle incinerated, a highway blocked and the municipality of Tocumbo in panic.

Despite Monday morning’s violent acts, police did not report any deaths or injuries from the gunfights. The battles were reportedly due to rival gangs fighting over control of territory.

