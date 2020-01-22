Seven dogs rescued by an animal protection organization in Yucatán have left Mexico to begin a new life in Canada.

Evolución Animal, a non-profit that operates a dog shelter in the south of Mérida, said in a Facebook post that the dogs flew north on January 12.

Six of the dogs traveled to Ontario, where the Lincoln County Humane Society in St. Catharines will put them up for adoption while the seventh pooch flew to Vancouver, British Columbia, to meet its new owners.

Evolución Animal said the latter dog had been in its shelter for more than 11 years after being brought in as a 1-year-old by a student leaving Mérida. In all that time, not a single person expressed interested in adopting it, the organization said.

The non-profit said that it was sending the dogs to Canada with “complete certainty that they will be in the best hands” and “form part of loving families.”

Evolución Animal told the newspaper El Universal that the dogs traveled to Canada as part of the Patitas Viajeras (Traveling Paws) program, whose aim is to find responsible and loving owners for shelter dogs.

“. . . we work with the Lincoln County Human Society . . . and [animal rescue organization] Pets Alive Niagara, who receive [the dogs], care for them and carry out a meticulous process to place each little one with a family or person who best covers their specific needs . . .” the organization said.

It explained that the length of time that a dog has been in its shelter as well as sociability and age are among the factors considered when deciding which canines are sent abroad. Evolución Animal added that it hopes to send more than 300 dogs to Canada this year.

The organization runs the largest animal shelter in Yucatán, providing a home to more than 300 dogs, 160 cats and a female pig called Dory.

Source: El Universal (sp)