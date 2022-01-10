7 people dead in Guanajuato killings

Seven people were killed in two attacks in the notoriously violent state of Guanajuato on Sunday.

Two men and two women were killed at about 7 a.m. after armed men entered a property near Acámbaro, close to the Michoacán state border.

Around 9 p.m., a 52-year-old man and a man and woman both aged 36 were killed inside a house in the center of Irapuato, 48 kilometers south of Guanajuato city.

In another incident, near Celaya, six wedding guests were shot and wounded while they celebrated the event. Four men entered the events venue before opening fire.

Five of the victims were shot in the feet and legs, while one man sustained injuries to the side of the head and the lower back.

Guanajuato is destined to be named the state with the most homicides for the fourth consecutive year, pending data for December. From January through November it recorded 3,239 homicides, ahead of Baja California which saw 2,800.

Celebrations for the New Year have been short lived in the state: in the first seven days of the year it recorded 60 homicides.

With reports from El Universal and Periódico Correo