8 dead after National Guard clashes with kidnappers in Guanajuato

A clash between the National Guard and kidnapping suspects in Irapuato, Guanajuato, left eight people dead early Tuesday morning.

A National Guard soldier and seven civilians were killed in the confrontation that occurred during an operation to rescue two kidnapping victims. One civilian was wounded in the shooting.

“Forensic studies are being carried out on the bodies to determine their legal identities and cause of death. Meanwhile, investigations to clarify the facts and shed light on the case are in process,” said the Attorney General’s Office.

Initial reports said security forces seized 11 guns, seven bulletproof vests, ammunition, drugs and three vehicles found on the property where the clash occurred.

It came just prior to a report on national security by federal Security Secretary Alfonzo Durazo, who said that Guanajuato was the most violent state in Mexico with 3,211 murders in the first 11 months of 2019.

He said the numbers compiled by the National Public Security System (SNSP) represent over 10% of the homicides registered in the country from January to November.

Amid the rise in violence in the state — which is tied to territorial struggles between the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — the state announced Monday the deployment of 1,100 National Guard troops, who will carry out security operations in the state’s most violent municipalities.

Source: El Financiero (sp)