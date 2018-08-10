80 market stands destroyed or damaged in Querétaro fire

News

Aerial view of the Querétaro market during this morning's fire.

Fire broke out in the Tepetate market at about 4:30am

Fire damaged at least 30% of the Tepetate market in the city of Querétaro this morning.

Civil Protection personnel, volunteer firefighters and soldiers of the Mexican army brought the fire under control, but not until it had destroyed more than 25 market stands and damaged at least 50 others.

According to some vendors, heavy rains caused a short circuit in the market’s electrical system, igniting a fire in the clothing area at about 4:30.

The fire was brought under control by about 7:30 and clean-up work has now begun. There were no casualties.

Located in the city’s historic center, the market is one of the oldest in Querétaro and houses about 270 vendors.

