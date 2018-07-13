Judge sentences Aguascalientes man to 87 years for sexual abuse of minors

News

He abused eight victims while acting as a spiritual guide

A man who acted as a “spiritual guide” to youngsters in the city of Aguascalientes has been sentenced to 87 years in jail for sexual abuse.

José Manuel Aguilar García was charged with sexual abuse and sexual assault against eight youngsters who attended his religious classes at a Catholic organization in the city.

The incidents took place in 2006 and 2007, the state Attorney General said. When accusations of abuse were made against him, he fled to the city of Querétaro, where he taught theology at a private university until his arrest in 2014.

Aguilar would take his students to solitary locations, various beach resorts and a corner grocery store he owned where he would engage in sexual acts with them.

In addition to the jail sentence, he was fined 67,000 pesos.