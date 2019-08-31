News
The marijuana discovered this week in Tijuana.
9 tonnes of marijuana seized in Tijuana warehouse
Published on Saturday, August 31, 2019
Federal agents have seized over nine tonnes of marijuana found in a warehouse in Tijuana.
After state police officers reported the warehouse had been guarded since Monday federal prosecutors obtained a search warrant for the property.
When police entered the warehouse, they found 757 packages containing marijuana, totaling nine tonnes of the narcotic.
It was the third marijuana seizure in the state this week.
Presumed cartel hitmen were ambushed Thursday by soldiers in Ensenada who confiscated 750 kilograms of pot.
Days before, two tonnes of marijuana were discovered by navy marines inside four vehicles in Tecate. Three of the vehicles had been reported stolen.
One person was arrested.
Source: Zeta Tijuana (sp), Infobae (sp)
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).