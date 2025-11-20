99 facts you need to know about Mexico: 60-81

In honor of World Statistics Day on Oct. 20, Mexico’s national statistics agency INEGI published a small book presenting the 99 facts you need to know about Mexico.

All week, we will be sharing the book’s contents translated into English.

Here is part 4! Read facts 41-60 here.

61) In 2021, 6 out of 10 people in Mexico said they were satisfied with their love life.

(Source: INEGI, National Survey of Self-Reported Well-being – ENBIARE, 2021)

Life satisfaction across various areas — including relationships — remains high in Mexico, reflecting the value placed on close personal and family ties. Positive affective experiences are a key factor in the country’s global happiness rankings and quality-of-life perceptions.

62) In 2020, Mexico’s population was 126 million; 25 million were children ages 0 to 11.

(Source: INEGI, Population and Housing Census – CPV, 2020)

Children account for a significant share of the country’s demographic structure, shaping priorities in education, health and social services. Mexico’s population is still relatively young, though the proportion of children has slowly declined as overall growth slows and median age rises.

Te mostramos los cambios en la composición por edad de la población en la #RepúblicaMexicana. Consulta esta información para cada entidad federativa: https://t.co/IKkYXWeBwS#Mexicoparatodaslasedades pic.twitter.com/38BGqHptIG — CONAPO – Consejo Nacional de Población (@CONAPO_mx) November 10, 2025

63) Xeric scrubland (matorral xerófilo) is the most common biome in Mexico, characterized by the presence of agaves and cacti. It covers 29.4% of the national territory.

(Source: INEGI, Land Use and Vegetation – USYV, 2021)

These arid-adapted biomes, found mainly in northern and central regions, support unique biodiversity and traditional livelihoods. Despite their ecological and economic value, xeric scrubland is sensitive to overgrazing, development and climate change.

64) In 2024, 1.7 million births were registered in Mexico. Of those, 49.4% were female and 50.6% male.

(Source: INEGI, Registered Birth Statistics – ENR, 2024)

Birth rates continue to decline, but the sex ratio at birth remains balanced — around 105 boys for every 100 girls. This trend shapes future population dynamics and poses new challenges for education and family policy.

65) Between April and June 2025, the average hourly income earned was 66.2 pesos.

(Source: INEGI, National Survey on Occupation and Employment – ENOE, second quarter 2025)

Average hourly earnings reflect rising wage floors in recent years, but many workers — especially those in informal or service sectors — may still earn less than this figure. Minimum wage changes, inflation pressures and wide sectoral disparities all shape Mexico’s labor income dynamics.

66) In 2022, the main physical impact for female caregivers was fatigue (39.1%). For male caregivers, it was reduced hours of sleep (17.3%).

(Source: INEGI, National Survey for the Care System – ENASIC, 2022)

Caregiving imposes different physical and mental strains on women and men. Women most often report fatigue and exhaustion, while men are more likely to experience sleep loss or disruption. These effects reflect unequal burdens and have further consequences for work, health and social life.

67) In 2024, January was the month with the highest share of registered deaths, accounting for 9.7% of the yearly total.

(Source: INEGI, Registered Death Statistics – EDR, 2024)

Mortality in Mexico shows strong seasonal variation, with more deaths recorded in winter months such as January, often related to respiratory illnesses and chronic conditions. Recognizing this pattern supports better health planning and resource allocation.

68) In 2024, Mexico was home to 1,003 movie theaters.

(Source: INEGI, National Directory of Economic Units – DENUE, 2024)

Mexico’s movie theaters are a central part of urban and regional cultural life, with the number of cinemas recovering after pandemic closures. Though digital platforms continue to grow, cinemas remain as a community gathering place, for film festivals and for local employment.

69) In 2024, Mexican households spent an average of 420 pesos per month on entertainment, such as mobile device applications, video game consoles, board games and more.

(Source: INEGI, National Survey on Household Income and Expenditures – ENIGH, 2024)

Digital entertainment and gaming are a growing share of monthly household budgets, reflecting Mexico’s rapid adoption of mobile and online platforms. Internet access continues to drive consumer shifts, especially among younger, urban populations.

70) In 2023, the societal actors who inspired the most trust were family members, at 87.4%. This proportion increased compared to 2021 (86.7%).

(Source: INEGI, National Survey on Government Quality and Impact – ENCIG, 2021 & 2023)

Family remains the institution Mexicans trust most, even as trust in other individuals and groups (such as media or government) has fluctuated. Strong family ties continue to underpin social life and attitudes toward well-being and security in Mexico.

71) What are the most widely spoken Indigenous languages in Mexico? In 2020, the top contenders were Nahuatl (22.4%), Maya (10.5%), Tseltal (8.0%) and Tsotsil (7.5%).

(Source: INEGI, Population and Housing Census – CPV, 2020)

These four languages alone account for nearly half of all Indigenous language speakers in the country, reflecting Mexico’s rich linguistic diversity. While nearly 7.4 million people speak an Indigenous language, some smaller languages are critically endangered due to social, economic and demographic shifts.

72) In 2024, two out of 10 women in Mexico felt unsafe in their own home.

(Source: INEGI, National Survey of Victimization and Perceptions of Public Security – 2024)

While most insecurity concerns are reported in public spaces, a significant number of women also experience fear or discomfort in private settings. Perceptions of safety are strongly influenced by the threat of violence, which remains much higher for women than men across all surveyed environments.

73) In 2024, diabetes mellitus was the second leading cause of death nationwide, with 112,641 registered fatalities.

(Source: INEGI, Registered Death Statistics – EDR, 2024)

Diabetes remains a major public health challenge in Mexico, consistently ranking just behind heart disease as a cause of mortality. The chronic illness affects millions of adults, especially those over age 40, and leads to high rates of kidney failure, cardiovascular disease and severe complications if not well controlled.

74) Mexico has a total of 4,591 registered insular features including reefs, sandbars, cays, islands, islets and rocky formations.

(Source: INEGI, Coastline Data – LIC, 2015)

These marine and coastal elements are vital for Mexico’s biodiversity, economic activity, and territorial integrity. The country’s insular territory shelters unique ecosystems, supports fisheries and tourism, and is a key focus for environmental conservation and maritime governance.

75) Between April and June 2025, 76.5% of employers and supervisors were men, reflecting labor market inequality.

(Source: INEGI, National Survey on Occupation and Employment – ENOE, second quarter 2025)

Women remain significantly underrepresented among employers and business owners in Mexico’s labor market. This reflects broader gender gaps in workplace authority, entrepreneurship and access to capital, despite rising labor force participation among women over the past decade.

76) In 2023, 52.0% of the population had some form of savings. Of those with savings, 47.1% had less than half of one paycheck set aside.

(Source: INEGI, National Survey on Financial Wellness – ENSAFI, 2023)

Most savers in Mexico maintain very modest reserves — often not enough to cover an emergency or unexpected expense. Financial insecurity and low savings capacity remain widespread, especially among women and lower-income households, underscoring ongoing challenges in economic resilience and planning.

77) In 2020, 4.9% of workers in Mexico used a bicycle as their main means of transport to get to work, while 33.1% traveled by private vehicle.

(Source: INEGI, Population and Housing Census – CPV, 2020)

Private cars remain the dominant commuting mode in most of the country, though bicycle usage is rising in urban centers due to new infrastructure and sustainability policies. Encouraging alternative transportation methods will be key to reducing traffic, air pollution and travel costs.

78) In 2022, just over 19 million hectares of agricultural land in Mexico were rainfed fields (those that depend entirely on rainfall for water).

(Source: INEGI, Agricultural Census – CA, 2022)

Approximately three-quarters of all farmland in Mexico is rainfed rather than irrigated, making agriculture highly vulnerable to drought and climate variability. Most of these crops are managed by small producers. Limited irrigation infrastructure is a major development and food security challenge for the country.

79) In 2023, beauty salons, clinics and barbershops ranked as the second most common type of business in the country, with 275,618 establishments.

(Source: INEGI, Economic Census – CE, 2024)

The beauty and personal care industry in Mexico has seen rapid expansion, with thousands of new salons opening each year. This growth reflects changing consumption habits, a growing service sector, and increasing demand for beauty and wellness services across urban and rural areas.

80) A single highway can take you across much of Mexico: The Mexico–Nogales route stretches 2,378 km, connecting the center of the country with the northern border.

(Source: INEGI, National Road Network – RNC, 2024)

The Mexico-Nogales highway (Federal Highway 15) is one of the country’s longest and most important transport corridors. It links Mexico City with Nogales, Sonora, facilitating trade, travel, and economic integration from the capital to the U.S. border.

