A cold start to the year is forecast for central and northern Mexico

The new year will see more icy weather in mountainous parts of northern and central Mexico, as cold front 24 moves in over Baja California.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), minimum temperatures may reach -15 degrees Celsius on Wednesday in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango, and -10 degrees Celsius in Baja California, Sonora and Zacatecas. In Baja California, snow and sleet are predicted, gradually moving west by Thursday.

Temperatures of freezing or just below 0 are also forecast throughout Mexico’s high-altitude regions, particularly in the central and northern states.

The SMN warns people throughout these regions to wrap up well, keep hydrated, look out for children, the elderly and the chronically ill, and stay alert to recommendations from Civil Protection and health sector authorities.

Meanwhile, cold front 24 will also cause wind gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour in the Gulf of California, waves 2-4 meters high on the western coast of Baja California, and possible tornadoes in Baja California, Chihuahua and Sonora.

Gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour and waves 1-3 meters high are forecast for the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, moving south towards the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec on Thursday. Further inland, gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour and tornadoes are possible in Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Heavy rains (25-50mm) are forecast for parts of Chiapas, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz, accompanied by lightning and possible flooding. Intermittent showers are likely in lower-altitude regions of central and northern Mexico, caused by the remnants of cold front 22 over the Gulf of Mexico.

At the other end of the spectrum, maximum temperatures could reach 40 degrees Celsius in low-lying regions of Campeche, Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Tabasco and the south of Veracruz and Yucatán.

In Mexico City, temperatures on Wednesday will range between 8 and 23 degrees Celsius, with colder weather forecast for the far south and east of the city and frost in the surrounding mountains.

