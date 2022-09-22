A letter to readers from our new executive editor

News

I am excited to introduce myself to you as the new executive editor of Mexico News Daily and to give you a preview of my vision for the publication, in collaboration with our dedicated team of writers and editors.

I first visited Mexico at age 9, but the country had a large presence in my family’s life already: my maternal grandparents’ home in suburban Denver held artifacts of another world: a stern Olmec head in the garden, cobalt blue Talavera tiles in the kitchen above the Formica countertops, heavy wooden furniture carved by carpenters from Michoacán.

Originally from Minnesota, my grandparents arrived in Mexico City in 1960 with their two toddling daughters and stayed for 25 years. My mother grew up as a chilanga, and though she went to college in the United States and started her family there, Mexico pulled her back – with her daughters in tow.

I have lived here full-time since 2005 and have written about Mexico’s political landscape, judicial system, economy and also the complexities of a culture that has long held my imagination captive. I often find myself in the space in between, a good vantage point for observing the borders – visible and invisible – that we navigate as immigrants and expatriates.

My primary goal as I take on this new and exciting responsibility is to inform our readers and to expand their knowledge of Mexico and its people, inspiring their curiosity and providing context for the news of the day.

Mexico News Daily is essential reading for anyone who wishes to be “in the know” about Mexico, as the premier English-language news source covering current events. In this next phase, I hope to make Mexico News Daily the essential companion to your experience of Mexico.

I want to take you beyond the headlines and the postcards, to bring you stories that enrich your perspective and open your eyes to the many worlds contained within this ancient country.

You will hear from me more in the email newsletters very soon, with further details on the fresh content coming to Mexico News Daily. You can learn more about my background and writing at The Mexpatriate.

To crossing borders together,

Kate Bohné