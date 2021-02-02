Acapulco fishermen rescued off coast of Oaxaca after three weeks at sea

Three fishermen from Acapulco who were lost at sea are now safe and sound in Puerto Ángel, Oaxaca, thanks to the help of fellow fishermen who found them three weeks after they left their home and about 190 miles off course.

“Thanks go to God for putting us in the path of these people so that they would find us,” the fishermen said in a video message on social media. “By the grace of God we are alive. We appreciate the solidarity from the fishermen of Oaxaca.”

The trio was found just a few days after the navy had called off the search, which had prompted family and friends to blockade streets for hours in Acapulco’s tourist district on Monday to pressure authorities to continue searching.

When the crew set out from Las Hamacas Beach on January 12, they had planned a five-day fishing trip. But by January 15, their motor had died. Out at sea, their phones did not work, and they had no way to alert anyone.

The navy began looking for the missing vessel on January 20 after family members raised concerns that it was several days late returning.

According to Oaxaca Civil Protection officials, all three were weak from hunger and dehydration but were in good health. Their boat was towed to shore and will be taken back to Guererro by land, said Antonio Rodríguez, son of one of the rescued fishermen.

All three were expected to be transported home Tuesday, he said.

“The truth is that it’s a miracle,” said Rodríguez of the rescue. “A fisherman does not travel that far. At most they go out 80 miles.”

Sources: Milenio (sp), Excélsior (sp), La Jornada (sp), El Sol de Acapulco (sp)