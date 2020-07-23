Acapulco official uses his position to justify running 4 red lights

Police in Acapulco, Guerrero, arrested a municipal councilor Wednesday night for driving while intoxicated and ignored his claims of political immunity.

While performing a crime prevention operation, officers saw a black Volkswagen Beetle with tinted windows run through four red traffic lights.

Officers tried to pull over the driver, Andrés Alain Rodríguez Serrano, around midnight on the Miguel Alemán Boulevard but he refused to obey their instructions, giving his political position as a reason.

Patrol vehicles were finally able to stop him in front of the El Presidente hotel. His passengers, a man and a woman, were also intoxicated and no one in the car was wearing a face mask, authorities said. Several alcohol containers were found inside the car.

An arresting officer documented the exchange. “The gentleman argues that he is a councilor here in Acapulco and that is why he has been passing through the stoplights and insulting the authorities” in an abuse of power, the officer said in a video posted to social media.

Rodríguez, who has expressed a desire to run for mayor, initially refused to get out of his car or hand over documentation requested by the police.

Last August, disciplinary action was taken against Rodríguez after he insulted fellow Morena councilwoman Yoloczin Domínguez Serna on a WhatsApp chat by using derogatory and sexist terms. The party’s national honor and justice council suspended his rights as a councilor for one year, although Rodríguez did not relinquish his seat.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Sol de Acapulco (sp)